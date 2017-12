BRIEF-Guidewire Software Announces Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.12

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Guidewire Software Inc:

* GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $108.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $100.6 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.14 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17-$0.21

* SEES Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.30-$0.34

* SEES ‍Q2 2018 REVENUE IN RANGE OF $152.0 MILLION TO $156.0​ MILLION

* SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.16-$0.27

* SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82-$0.90

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $144.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.95, REVENUE VIEW $626.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE IN RANGE OF $631.0 MILLION TO $641.0 MLN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: