July 27 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc

* Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 loss per share $0.73

* Q2 revenue $45.9 million versus $81.5 million

* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc says company had revenue backlog of $251.0 million at June 30, 2017