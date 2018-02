BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $1.63

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc:

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.63

* Q4 REVENUE $37.3 MILLION VERSUS $55.5 MILLION

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION - HAD REVENUE BACKLOG OF $222.6 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS A REVENUE BACKLOG OF $133.0 MILLION REPORTED AS OF DEC 31, 2016

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION - ‍BOARD ELECTED TO SUSPEND QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.01/ SHARE CONSISTENT WITH EFFORT TO “CONSERVE” CASH​

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION-EXPECT TO RECOGNIZE REVENUE FROM BACKLOG OF ABOUT $158.1 MILLION AND $56.6 MILLION DURING YEARS 2018 AND 2019, RESPECTIVELY