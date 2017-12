Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc:

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION - ON DEC 20, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH BUCKEYE PIPE LINE CO L.P. TO SELL ONE OF CO‘S FABRICATION YARDS IN SOUTH TEXAS

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, BUCKEYE HAS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO PURCHASE PROPERTY FOR $55 MILLION THROUGH APRIL 25, 2018 - SEC FILING