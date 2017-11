Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp

* Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp reports on third quarter results with revenue of $969,800

* Q3 revenue C969,800 versus c$1.012 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)