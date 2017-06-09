FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Gulf Resources discusses sales of shares by executive officers
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 下午12点45分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Gulf Resources discusses sales of shares by executive officers

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - Gulf Resources Inc

* Gulf Resources discusses sales of shares by executive officers

* Executives continue to hold 271,725 shares in aggregate, that were not on deposit at ASTIS​

* ‍Executives agreed they will sign a lock-up agreement with company to restrict sale of remainder of their shares for next three years​

* Today announced a statement on sales of shares in company by three executive officers​

* On May 24, AST Investor Services, notified its holders of personal brokerage accounts is filing broker-dealer withdrawal with FINRA​

* On May 24, ASTIS notified its holders of personal brokerage accounts is ceasing its broker-dealer operations as of June 15, 2017

* Due to short timeframe certain of co's executive officers who had accounts at ASTIS were unable to find new brokerage to hold shares​

* Co's executive officers decided to sell their shares deposited at ASTIS, which is a portion of their total holding shares​

* ‍ASTIS's decision to cease operations as broker-dealer has no impact on business, operations, financial condition/results of operations of co​

* ‍ASTIS's action only had consequences for personal brokerage accounts of executive officers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below