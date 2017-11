Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gulf Resources Inc

* Gulf Resources reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue fell 39 percent to $23.84 million

* Gulf Resources Inc - ‍Because factories are closed, company does not expect any revenues associated with production in Q4​

* Gulf Resources Inc - ‍Company believes that its cash burn, excluding rectification costs, should not exceeding $4 million for Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: