BRIEF-Gulfport Energy Corporation Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.85

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* BUDGETED 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE $770 MILLION TO $835 MILLION TO BE FUNDED WITHIN CASH FLOW

* FORECASTED 2018 FULL YEAR NET PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO AVERAGE 1,250 MMCFE TO 1,300 MMCFE PER DAY

* INITIATED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO ACQUIRE UP TO $100 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* QTRLY GAS EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 1,263.3 MMCFE PER DAY VERSUS ABOUT 787 MMCFE PER DAY

* QTRLY REVENUES $397.8 MILLION VERSUS $63.4 MILLION