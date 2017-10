Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy Corporation provides third quarter 2017 production and pricing update and schedules third quarter 2017 financial and operational results conference call

* Gulfport Energy Corp - ‍net production during Q3 of 2017 averaged 1.2 Bcfe per day, a 16% increase over Q2​

* Gulfport Energy Corp - ‍now forecasts its 2017 realized natural gas liquids price will be approximately 45% to 50% of WTI​