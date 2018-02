Feb 16 (Reuters) - GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE:

* GULFSTREAM TO EXPAND IN APPLETON, WISCONSIN

* GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE - TO DEVELOP ABOUT $40 MILLION, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY NORTHEAST OF APPLETON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TERMINAL

* GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE - THE ADDITIONAL GULFSTREAM APPLETON FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN OPERATIONS IN Q2 OF 2019 AND CREATE APPROXIMATELY 200 JOBS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: