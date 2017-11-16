FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gunvor secures $1.39 bln Revolving Credit Facility
2017年11月16日 / 下午2点34分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Gunvor secures $1.39 bln Revolving Credit Facility

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gunvor Group Ltd

* Gunvor secures US $1.39 billion Revolving Credit Facility

* Gunvor Group Ltd - ‍signed a US $1.39 billion revolving credit facility in favour of Gunvor International B.V. And Gunvor SA​

* Gunvor Group - ‍revolving Credit Facility, launched at $1 billion, was substantially over-subscribed, drawing in US $1.81 billion​

* Gunvor - Facility will replace maturing Tranche A of borrowers’ US $1.67 billion RCF dated 17 Nov 2016 and Tranche B of $1.36 billion RCF dated 23 Nov 2015​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

