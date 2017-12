Dec 22 (Reuters) - Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd:

* SAYS TWO UNITS PLAN TO SET UP INDUSTRY FUND WORTH 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($152.15 million) WITH GUOYUAN SECURITIES

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST U.S. UNIT'S REGISTERED CAPITAL TO $35.0 MILLION FROM $11.35 MILLION PREVIOUSLY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BP4DW8; bit.ly/2ByBzFA Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5723 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)