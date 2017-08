June 6 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG:

* HAS RENEWED ITS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MARICELL S.R.L., AN ITALIAN PRODUCER OF CLOSED-CELL PVC STRUCTURAL FOAM.

* UNDER THE TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT, GURIT WILL CONTINUE TO DISTRIBUTE ALL MARICELL PVC GLOBALLY UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2020, WITH FURTHER EXTENSION OPTIONS Source text - bit.ly/2rHXouk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)