Oct 16 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG

* ‍WINS CAR BODY PANEL CONTRACT​

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF NEW FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT IS AT AROUND CHF 8.5 MILLION​

* ‍SERIES PRODUCTION FOR PROJECT IS SCHEDULED TO START IN 2019​

* ‍CONTRACT INCREASES ORDER INTAKE FOR EXTERIOR CAR BODY PANELS IN 2017 TO A TOTAL VALUE OF CHF 29 MILLION​