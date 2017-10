Sept 28 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc

* GUY HARVEY ENTERPRISES AND PERRY ELLIS SIGN GLOBAL LICENSING AGREEMENT

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍LICENSING AGREEMENT TAKES EFFECT IN 2019.​

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍PERRY ELLIS ALSO WILL CONTRIBUTE ONE PERCENT OF REVENUE FROM GUY HARVEY APPAREL TO GUY HARVEY OCEAN FOUNDATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: