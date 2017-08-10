FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 天前
2017年8月10日 / 晚上8点45分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter full year production guidance maintained

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc

* Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter; full year production guidance maintained

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - ‍reported a small fire on its elution circuit boiler on evening of Wednesday, August 9​

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - fire ‍incident resulted in damage to boiler and adjacent cables​

* Guyana Goldfields - ‍no injuries sustained by employees and emergency response procedures were immediately initiated and fire was quickly extinguished​

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - ‍mill is fully operational with only impact being inability to strip loaded carbon​

* Guyana Goldfields - ‍based on current carbon stripping capacity, co will need to store excess carbon containing about 3,500 ounces of recoverable gold​

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - ‍stored excess carbon containing approximately 3,500 ounces of recoverable gold will not be available for sale until Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

