BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Plans To Release Optimized Mine Plan For Aurora Gold Mine In Q1

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc:

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC. CONTINUES TO OPTIMIZE THE AURORA GOLD MINE

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS - PLANS TO RELEASE AN OPTIMIZED MINE PLAN FOR ITS AURORA GOLD MINE IN Q1 2018

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC - EXPECTS OPTIMIZED MINE PLAN TO REDUCE CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS, SPECIFICALLY IN EARLY YEARS OF MINE LIFE

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC - ALSO EXPECTS OPTIMIZED MINE PLAN TO ACCELERATE CASH FLOW AND PROVIDE MORE CONSISTENT OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS.

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS- MINE PLAN INVESTIGATES SHIFT FROM OWNER-OPERATED MINING FLEET TO CONTRACT MINING