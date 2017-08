July 31 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc:

* Guyana Goldfields Inc reports quarterly loss per share of $0.02

* Guyana Goldfields Inc Reports second quarter 2017 results and maintains production guidance

* Says qtrly ‍gold production of 29,700 ounces​

* Says co maintains 2017 production guidance and expects to come in at lower end of guidance range of 160,000 - 180,000 ounces of gold

* Says sees 2017 ‍AISC $775 per ounce -$825 per ounce​