Feb 21 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF PHASE 2A STUDY FOR ITS PIPELINE COMPOUND GWP42006

* GW PHARMA - PHASE 2A PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF A PIPELINE COMPOUND GWP42006 IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH FOCAL SEIZURES DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: