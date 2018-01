Jan 22 (Reuters) - H & R Block Inc:

* H & R BLOCK INC - AS A RESULT OF TAX LEGISLATION, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT AN INCOME TAX EXPENSE DURING THIRD QUARTER OF FY18 ‍​- SEC FILING

* H & R BLOCK INC - ‍WITH RESPECT TO CORPORATE INCOME TAXES, CO EXPECTING ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 8% TO 12% FOR FY18​ Source text - bit.ly/2DDF79X Further company coverage: