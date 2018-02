BRIEF-Haemonetics Corp Qtrly Revenue $234.0 Million

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Haemonetics Corp:

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $234.0 MILLION WAS UP 2.7 PCT‍​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62; QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $260 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM‍​

* INCURRED $31.3 MILLION OF RESTRUCTURING AND TURNAROUND COSTS IN QUARTER

* SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $.80 - $.85

* SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80 - $1.90

* SEES FISCAL 2018 FREE CASH FLOW, BEFORE RESTRUCTURING & TURNAROUND OF ABOUT $125 MILLION

* SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $40 - 50 MILLION

* HAEMONETICS- COMPLEXITY REDUCTION INITIATIVE EXPECTED TO DELIVER $80 MILLION IN ANNUAL RUN RATE SAVINGS; SAVINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE MINIMAL IN FISCAL 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $227.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS TO INCUR AGGREGATE RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF $50-$60 MILLION TO COMPLETE COMPLEXITY REDUCTION INITIATIVE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S