BRIEF-Hain Celestial announces 2017 annual stockholders meeting date, reconstitution of board, cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital‍​
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 下午12点49分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Hain Celestial announces 2017 annual stockholders meeting date, reconstitution of board, cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital‍​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc: ​

* ‍hain Celestial announces 2017 annual meeting of stockholders date, reconstitution of board of directors and cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital​

* Hain Celestial Group - ‍appointment of Celeste Clark, Dean Hollis, Shervin Korangy, Jack Sinclair, Glenn Welling, Dawn M. Zier to board of directors​

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - ‍company has entered into a mutual cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

