BRIEF-Hain Celestial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.19

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc

* Hain Celestial reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.63 to $1.80

* Sees FY 2018 sales $2.967 billion to $3.036 billion

* Q1 sales $708.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $698.1 million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS of $0.23