BRIEF-Halcón Resources announces preliminary Q3 delaware basin production
2017年10月18日 / 中午11点55分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Halcón Resources announces preliminary Q3 delaware basin production

2 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:

* Halcón Resources announces preliminary third quarter 2017 delaware basin production and updated fourth quarter 2017 production guidance

* Halcon Resources Corp - ‍estimates Q3 2017 production associated with its delaware basin assets averaged approximately 4,750 boe/d​

* Halcon Resources Corp - ‍expects Q4 2017 production to average 7,500 to 9,500 boe/d​

* Halcon Resources Corp - ‍production generated from delaware basin assets alone is expected to average 6,500 to 7,500 boe/d for Q4​

* Halcon Resources Corp - ‍has two wells currently flowing back after completion in its hackberry draw area in Pecos County​

* Halcon Resources - ‍expects to put an additional four to six wells online before December 31, 2017, in both its hackberry draw and monument draw areas​

* Halcon Resources Corp - ‍expect to become cash flow positive in a couple of years running three or four rigs​

* Halcon Resources - ‍expect to generate pro forma production growth of 2.5X to 3.0X for both full year and Q4 of 2018 versus. Same periods in 2017​

* Halcon Resources - ‍pro forma liquidity of over $750 million at June 30 provides with capital to fund growth without need to access debt/equity markets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

