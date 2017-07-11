FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
BRIEF-Halcón Resources CEO sees production at 15,000 bpd by year's end
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 下午3点35分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Halcón Resources CEO sees production at 15,000 bpd by year's end

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Halcón Resources Corp

* Halcón Resources Chief Executive Floyd Wilson says 'leverage will remain low for years' after North Dakota asset sale

* Halcón Resources CEO says company output 'probably' will hit 15,000 bpd by year's end

* Halcón Resources CEO says plans to run 3-4 drilling rigs next year, could 'easily' double that

* Halcón Resources CEO says won't run 4 rigs next year if oil prices 'stay down'

* Halcón Resources CEO says will have more cash on balance sheet than debt after North Dakota deal closes

* Halcón Resources CEO says under no pressure to sell non-operated position in Williston Basin

* Halcón Resources CEO says oil hedges are staying with Halcón after North Dakota deal

* CEO says G&A expenses should fall 15 percent to 20 percent after North Dakota deal closes

* CEO says tax obligations from North Dakota deal will be 'minimal' at roughly $20 million

* CEO says has one dedicated frack fleet in Permian

* Halcón Resources CEO says did not discuss full sale with Bruin E&P Partners: 'The entire company was not for sale' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below