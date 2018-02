Feb 7 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:

* HALCÓN RESOURCES PRICES OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES

* HALCON RESOURCES - PRICED ADDITIONAL $200 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 6.75% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025 IN A PRIVATE OFFERING​

* HALCON RESOURCES CORP - ‍PRICED OFFERING AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 103% OF PAR AND A YIELD TO WORST OF 6.046%​