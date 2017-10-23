BRIEF-Halliburton CEO says expect co's U.S. Land results to moderate in Q4 - conf call‍​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co:

* Halliburton CEO says “Improving oil price outlook provides runway for us to increase our portfolio pricing as we go forward” - conf call‍​

* Halliburton CEO says “Our fleet is sold out for the remainder of the year and into 2018” - conf call‍​

* Halliburton CEO says the oil and gas industry will largely remain in a range-bound commodity price environment in the near to medium term - conf call‍​

* Halliburton CFO says “we expect our U.S. Land results to moderate” in Q4 due to holidays, lower efficiency levels experienced in winter months - conf call‍​

* Halliburton CFO says in drilling and evaluation division, expect north america revenue to change in line with average U.S. Land rig count - conf call‍​

* Halliburton CFO says Q4 drilling and evaluation division to see international revenue increase by low single digits - conf call

* Halliburton CFO says for completion and production division, expect north america revenue to outperform average change in U.S. Land rig counts by several hundred basis points in Q4 - conf call

* Halliburton CFO says Q4 completion and production division to see international revenue increase by low single digits - conf call

* Halliburton CEO says pricing pressure to persist, likely offset a lot of gains from activity in international markets, particularly going into 2018 - conf call