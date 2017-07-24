FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 天前
BRIEF-Halliburton, on North America, says rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing - conf call
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 下午2点03分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Halliburton, on North America, says rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing - conf call

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co:

* Halliburton Co, on North America, says rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing, and customers are "tapping the brakes" - conf call

* Halliburton Co CEO says I don't expect the near-term rebound in the international markets for several reasons - conf call

* Halliburton Co says expect there will be improvement in activity in international market over remainder of year - conf call

* Halliburton says expected improvement in activity in international market not concentrated enough to offset continued pricing pressure - conf call

* Halliburton says with the current level of underinvestment internationally, production declines are a certainty - conf call

* Halliburton CEO says pressure pumping business sold out in the third quarter - conf call

* Halliburton CEO says looking forward, it's too early to tell the impact of commodity prices on customer plans for 2018 - conf call

* Halliburton CEO says "I believe we found the bottom of the international rig count in the first quarter" - conf call

* Halliburton says expects international revenue to remain flat for Q3 - conf call

* Halliburton says expect margins for completion and production division to increase by 225 to 325 basis points in Q3 - conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below