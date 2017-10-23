FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Halliburton qtrly ‍posts Q3 income from continuing operations of $0.42 per diluted share​
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 中午11点48分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Halliburton qtrly ‍posts Q3 income from continuing operations of $0.42 per diluted share​

2 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co

* Halliburton Co qtrly ‍income from continuing operations of $0.42 per diluted share​

* Halliburton Co - ‍Drilling and evaluation revenue in Q3 of 2017 was $1.9 billion, an increase of $82 million, or 4%, from Q2 of 2017​

* Halliburton Co - Qtrly ‍total company revenue was $5.4 billion, representing a 10% increase compared to Q2 of this year​

* Halliburton Co - “‍Outside North America, our conservative outlook for last several quarters is proving accurate​”

* Halliburton Co - ‍Completion and production revenue in Q3 of 2017 was $3.5 billion, an increase of $405 million, or 13%, from Q2 of 2017​

* Halliburton Co - ‍International revenue in Q3 of 2017 was $2.3 billion, a 4% increase sequentially​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $5.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Halliburton Co - ‍“Our international business proved resilient in a challenging environment​” in the quarter

* Halliburton - ‍Qtrly operating income was driven by strengthening conditions in North America & improvement in drilling & evaluation product lines​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below