BRIEF-Halyard Health Board Approved Initial Phase Of Multi-Year Restructuring Plan

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Halyard Health Inc:

* HALYARD HEALTH-ON DEC 14, BOARD APPROVED INITIAL PHASE OF MULTI-YEAR RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR DIVESTITURE OF SURGICAL AND INFECTION PREVENTION BUSINESS

* HALYARD HEALTH INC - EXPECT TO INCUR BETWEEN $8 MILLION AND $10 MILLION OF PRE-TAX COSTS

* HALYARD HEALTH INC - EXPECT TO SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE INITIAL PHASE OF PLAN BY END OF 2019

* HALYARD HEALTH INC - EXPECT SAVINGS BETWEEN $11 MILLION AND $13 MILLION ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS ONCE INITIAL PHASE OF PLAN IS COMPLETED