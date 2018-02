Feb 27 (Reuters) - Halyard Health Inc:

* HALYARD HEALTH, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* Q4 CONTINUING OPERATIONS, OR MEDICAL DEVICE SALES, WERE $166 MILLION, AN 8 PERCENT INCREASE FROM PRIOR YEAR

* 2018 MEDICAL DEVICE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 4 TO 6 PERCENT, ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50, REVENUE VIEW $416.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: