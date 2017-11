Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hamilton Bancorp Inc:

* Hamilton Bancorp Inc qtrly ‍net income $0.13 per common share​

* Hamilton Bancorp - ‍net interest income for quarter was $3.6 million, up $55 thousand or 1.7 percent compared to $3.5 million for quarter ending Sept 30, 2016​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iWdn7x) Further company coverage: