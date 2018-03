March 6 (Reuters) - Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co :

* HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS, INC. AND BARTESIAN ENTER INTO AN EXCLUSIVE MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

* HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS - MULTI-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARTESIAN TO SELL, MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE BARTESIAN-BRANDED PRODUCTS​

* HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS - TO BEGIN DISTRIBUTION OF BARTESIAN PRODUCTS IN Q4 2018, WILL SELL THROUGHOUT U.S. & CANADA AT SELECT RETAILERS​