BRIEF-Hamilton Beach Brands Holding updates on co's spin-off

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co

* Hamilton Beach Brands Holding - Immediately after spin-off, holders of Nacco common stock will hold all of the outstanding shares of Hamilton’s Class A common and Class B common

* Hamilton Beach Brands Holding - Nacco expects to distribute about 6.8 million shares of Hamilton’s Class A common stock

* Hamilton Beach Brands Holding - Nacco also expects to distribute about 6.8 million shares of Hamilton's Class B common to Nacco stockholders in the spin-off