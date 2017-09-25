FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hamilton Beach Brands Holding updates on co's spin-off
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 中午11点51分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Hamilton Beach Brands Holding updates on co's spin-off

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co

* Hamilton Beach Brands Holding - Immediately after spin-off, holders of Nacco common stock will hold all of the outstanding shares of Hamilton’s Class A common and Class B common

* Hamilton Beach Brands Holding - Nacco expects to distribute about 6.8 million shares of Hamilton’s Class A common stock

* Hamilton Beach Brands Holding - Nacco also expects to distribute about 6.8 million shares of Hamilton's Class B common to Nacco stockholders in the spin-off Source text: (bit.ly/2xrsjjw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below