July 27 (Reuters) - Hammond Power Solutions Inc

* Hammond Power Solutions Inc. announces a strong surge in quarter 2, 2017 financial results

* Quarterly earnings per share c$0.25

* Hammond Power Solutions Inc - qtrly ‍bookings up 1.1% over last year due to stronger bookings in direct channel in North America​

* Hammond Power Solutions Inc - qtrly ‍sales $78.9 million versus $69.1 million