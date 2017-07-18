FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 天前
BRIEF-Hancock Holding reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 晚上9点12分 / 18 天前

BRIEF-Hancock Holding reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Hancock Holding Co

* Hancock reports second quarter 2017 EPS of $.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $101.6 million

* Hancock Holding Co says at June 30, 2017, loans to energy industry totaled $1.2 billion, or 6.7% of total loans

* Hancock Holding Co - Net interest income for Q2 of 2017 was $208.3 million, up $18 million from Q1 of 2017

* Hancock Holding - Continue to estimate charge-offs from energy-related credits could approximate an aggregate of $65-$95 million over duration of energy cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below