BRIEF-Hanesbrands announces preliminary Q3 results and acquires Alternative Apparel
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 下午2点25分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Hanesbrands announces preliminary Q3 results and acquires Alternative Apparel

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands announces preliminary third-quarter 2017 results, sets date for quarterly investor call, and acquires Alternative Apparel

* Says Alternative Apparel expected to have 2017 net sales of about $70 million

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $0.60

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $0.55

* Sees Q3 2017 sales about $1.8 billion

* Says ‍acquires Alternative Apparel, a U.S.-based marketer of “better basics”​

* Says has purchased privately held Alternative Apparel in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $60 million on an enterprise basis​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

