BRIEF-HanesBrands reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上8点44分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-HanesBrands reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - HanesBrands Inc

* HanesBrands Inc reports third-quarter 2017 growth

* Sees q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 to $0.53

* Sees q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.47 to $0.49

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.8 billion

* Sees q4 sales about $1.625 billion to $1.65 billion

* Sees fy 2017 sales about $6.45 billion to $6.475 billion

* Sees q4 sales up about 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HanesBrands Inc - ‍for 2017, company expects adjusted EPS for continuing operations excluding actions of $1.93 to $1.95​

* HanesBrands Inc - ‍for 2017, company expects GAAP EPS for continuing operations of $1.68 to $1.70​

* HanesBrands Inc - ‍expects capital expenditures of approximately $90 million in 2017​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $6.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

