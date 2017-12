BRIEF-Hanesbrands To Favorably Amend Senior Secured Credit Facility

Hanesbrands Inc:

* HANESBRANDS TO FAVORABLY AMEND SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* HANESBRANDS INC - ‍INITIATED PROCESS TO FAVORABLY AMEND ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY​

* HANESBRANDS INC - COMPANY HAS BEGUN DISCUSSIONS SEEKING TO INCREASE SIZE, REDUCE RATE AND EXTEND MATURITY OF EACH OF ITS TERM LOANS

* HANESBRANDS INC - ‍EXPECTS TO COMPLETE CREDIT FACILITY AMENDMENTS BY END OF 2017 AND WILL ANNOUNCE NEW TERMS UPON COMPLETION​

* HANESBRANDS - BEGUN DISCUSSIONS SEEKING TO REDUCE RATE, EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: