Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc:

* HANESBRANDS INC SAYS ON FEB 2, CO,UNIT,ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS OF BNT HOLDCO PTY LIMITED -SEC FILING

* HANESBRANDS - UNIT TO ACQUIRE 100% OUTSTANDING EQUITY OF BNT FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF A$500 MILLION IN CASH, LESS ANY NET INDEBTEDNESS OF BNT AT CLOSING