July 18 (Reuters) - Hanmi Financial Corp

* Hanmi Financial increases quarterly cash dividend by 11%

* Hanmi Financial Corp - declared a cash dividend on its common stock for 2017 Q3 of $0.21 per share

* Q3 cash dividend of $0.21 per share is up 10.5% from $0.19 per share in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: