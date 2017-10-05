FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月5日 / 晚上8点28分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Hanover estimates Q3 catastrophe losses to be in range of $185 mln-$225 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* The hanover estimates the impact of third quarter catastrophes

* Hanover insurance group inc - estimates q3 catastrophe losses to be in range of $185 to $225 million before taxes and net of reinsurance

* Hanover insurance group inc - ‍updated loss estimates will be reflected in hanover’s q3 financial results​

* Hanover insurance group - losses from co’s international specialty group, chaucer, estimated to be in range of $115 to $135 million before taxes, net of reinsurance

* Hanover insurance-estimate includes anticipated losses from hurricanes harvey, irma, maria and two mexico earthquakes, as well as other catastrophe activity in quarter

* Hanover insurance group inc - losses in company’s domestic business are expected to be in range of $70 to $90 million before taxes and net of reinsurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

