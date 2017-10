Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* The Hanover Insurance Group appoints John C. Roche chief executive officer; Joseph M. Zubretsky to pursue healthcare opportunity

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc - Zubretsky will remain with company through Nov. 3.​