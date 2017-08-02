FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Q2 earnings per share $1.83
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点52分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Q2 earnings per share $1.83

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* The Hanover reports second quarter net income and operating income (1) of $1.83 and $1.69 per diluted share, respectively; combined ratio of 95.6%, including catastrophe impact of 4.8 points; operating return on equity (2) of 10.6%

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.69

* Q2 earnings per share $1.83

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc qtrly ‍net premiums written were $591.6 million in quarter, up 2.0% from prior-year quarter​

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc qtrly ‍catastrophe losses of $57.1 million before taxes, or 4.8% of earned premiums, primarily in commercial lines​

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc - ‍initiated expense actions to eliminate approximately 160 positions​

* Hanover Insurance - expense actions are expected to contribute to annualized pre-tax expense savings of approximately $30 million in personnel-related costs​

* Hanover Insurance Group Inc - ‍expects to realize a non-operating charge of approximately $10 million in 2017, with $1.8 million recognized in Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below