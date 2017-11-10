FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hanwha Q CELLS reports third quarter 2017 results
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月10日 / 中午11点54分 / 更新于 14 小时前

BRIEF-Hanwha Q CELLS reports third quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $610 million to $630 million

* Q3 revenue $543 million versus $707.8 million

* Qtrly ‍earnings per fully diluted American depositary share were $0.06​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍total module shipments in range of 5,500 to 5,700 MW​

* As of September 30, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of $245.6 million, compared with $331.0 million as of June 30, 2017​

* Sees ‍full year 2017 revenue-recognized module shipments in range of 5,300 to 5,500 MW​

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of about $70 million for manufacturing technology upgrades and certain research and development related expenditures​

* In quarter, saw ‍“downward pressure” on gross margin due to increasing wafer prices

* For Q4 of 2017, company estimates net revenues in range of $610 million to $630 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below