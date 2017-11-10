BRIEF-Hanwha Q CELLS reports third quarter 2017 results

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd:
* Reports third quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $610 million to $630 million
* Q3 revenue $543 million versus $707.8 million
* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted American depositary share were $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 total module shipments in range of 5,500 to 5,700 MW
* As of September 30, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of $245.6 million, compared with $331.0 million as of June 30, 2017
* Sees full year 2017 revenue-recognized module shipments in range of 5,300 to 5,500 MW
* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of about $70 million for manufacturing technology upgrades and certain research and development related expenditures
* In quarter, saw “downward pressure” on gross margin due to increasing wafer prices
* For Q4 of 2017, company estimates net revenues in range of $610 million to $630 million