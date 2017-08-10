FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells sees Q3 2017 revenue $540 mln to $560 mln
2017年8月10日

BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells sees Q3 2017 revenue $540 mln to $560 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd

* Hanwha Q Cells reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $540 million to $560 million

* Q2 revenue $577.7 million versus $638 million

* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted American depositary share were $0.22

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd - As of June 30, 2017, company's in-house, annualized production capacities were 1,550 MW for Ingot

* Hanwha Q Cells Co - By end of year, expect annual nameplate capacities to reach 1,600 MW for Ingot, 1,100 MW for Wafer, 4,600 MW for Cell and 4,600 MW for Module

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd - Full year 2017, company reiterates its previous guidance of total module shipments in range of 5,500 to 5,700 MW

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd - For full year 2017, company reiterates its previous guidance of revenue-recognized module shipments in range of 5,300 to 5,500 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

