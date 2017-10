Oct 27 (Reuters) - Harborone Bancorp Inc

* Harborone Bancorp, Inc. announces share repurchase program

* Harborone Bancorp Inc - ‍under share repurchase program, co may repurchase up to 1.6 million shares of company’s stock​

* Harborone Bancorp Inc - the share repurchase program will expire October 28, 2019​