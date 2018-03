March 1 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc:

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON INVESTS IN ALTA MOTORS; COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE ON FUTURE ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC - ‍PLANNED LAUNCH OF FIRST ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE ON TRACK FOR RELEASE IN 2019​

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - MADE EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ALTA MOTORS & COS WILL COLLABORATE ON ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE TECHNOLOGY, NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT