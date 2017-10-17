FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Q3 earnings per share $0.40
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 上午11点03分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Q3 earnings per share $0.40

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Harley-davidson Inc

* Harley-Davidson announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.27 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍worldwide retail motorcycle sales were down 6.9 percent in Q3 compared to same period in 2016​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍company continues to expect 2017 capital expenditures to be $200 million to $220 million​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍continues to expect to ship 241,000 to 246,000 motorcycles to dealers worldwide in 2017​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍company continues to expect full-year 2017 operating margin to be down approximately 1 percentage point compared to 2016​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍in Q4 company expects to ship 46,700 to 51,700 motorcycles​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below