BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.05

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc:

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER, FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.23 BILLION VERSUS $1.11 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN Q4, HARLEY-DAVIDSON WORLDWIDE RETAIL MOTORCYCLE SALES DECLINED 9.6 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* FOR 2018, HARLEY-DAVIDSON ANTICIPATES FULL-YEAR MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 231,000 TO 236,000 MOTORCYCLES

* IN Q1 OF 2018, HARLEY-DAVIDSON EXPECTS TO SHIP APPROXIMATELY 60,000 TO 65,000 MOTORCYCLES.

* NET INCOME AND EPS IN QUARTER ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY A $53.1 MILLION INCOME TAX CHARGE RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* NET INCOME AND EPS IN QUARTER WERE ALSO ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY A $29.4 MILLION PRE-TAX CHARGE FOR A VOLUNTARY PRODUCT RECALL

* PLANS TO FURTHER IMPROVE ITS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - EXPECTS TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, OTHER CONSOLIDATION COSTS OF $170 TO $200 MILLION, CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $75 MILLION OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

* WILL INVEST “MORE AGGRESSIVELY” TO LEAD IN APPLICATION OF ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE TECHNOLOGY

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - EXPECTS TO CONSOLIDATE ITS MOTORCYCLE ASSEMBLY PLANT IN KANSAS CITY, MO. INTO ITS PLANT IN YORK, PA

* WILL BE COMMENCING A MULTI-YEAR MANUFACTURING OPTIMIZATION INITIATIVE

* EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 TO $75 MILLION AFTER 2020

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MILLION TO $270 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES ABOUT $50 MILLION TO SUPPORT MANUFACTURING OPTIMIZATION

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - EXPECTS FY2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE ABOUT 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: